Endings For Beginnings: Reaching A Brexit Deal – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Endings For Beginnings: Reaching A Brexit Deal – OpEdIt was a hurried dash and came just before the end of the transition period.  The UK and the European Union have reached an agreement on the torturously long road of Brexit.  UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson can take the deal back to his constituents and Parliament, claiming he achieved something less horrendous than a no-deal...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight 01:04

 The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea [Video]

Tory Eurosceptics examine Brexit trade deal with EU after PM’s plea

Conservative Eurosceptics are poring over the details of the Brexit tradeagreement with the EU as Boris Johnson tried to persuade them it is the 'rightdeal' for the nation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal [Video]

Michel Barnier and Boris Johnson present the new post-Brexit deal

EU ambassadors gathered on Christmas day to be briefed on the post-Brexit deal struck a deal earlier between the bloc and the UK.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published
UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? [Video]

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published