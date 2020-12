You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Orange County Health Provider Accused Of Fraudulently Obtaining COVID Vaccine



The New York State Department of Health says an Orange County health provider is accused of fraudulently obtaining doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27 Published 15 minutes ago Dr. Fauci: Up To 90% Of Population Needs Vaccine For Herd Immunity



Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus. "We really don't know what.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 19 hours ago Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25



India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30 Published 19 hours ago