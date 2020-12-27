China sending team to Nepal to prevent ruling party split
In a sign of growing unease in Beijing over the political crisis in Nepal, China is sending a high level delegation of the Chinese Communist Party to Kathmandu on Sunday to persuade the two warring factions of the Nepal Communist Party to stay together. Nepali media reported that a delegation under the leadership of vice-premier Guo Yezhuo would be in Kathmandu to speak to all the political factions and leaders in Nepal’s ruling party to help them bridge their differences.
