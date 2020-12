You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site



A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Aurora police, FBI continue Lashaya Stine investigation at home in Aurora Wednesday



FBI agents and Aurora police were back at a home in Aurora Wednesday evening investigating Lashaya Stine's disappearance after saying earlier in the day they were not expecting to release any more.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:15 Published on November 12, 2020