Canada records 1st cases of new virus variant

Upworthy Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Officials in Canada’s most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of...
News video: Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister

Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister 01:08

 A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The..

After the Government of India said that a new variant of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom hasn't been found in India yet, director general of the Council of Scientific and..

Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,..

 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the nation on Friday to spend a quiet New Year period without the usual social gatherings to prevent the spread of...
 A new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 that first surfaced in the U.K. and has since been found in several other countries is likely already in Canada,...
 The number of cases in England has soared in the last two weeks because of the virus variant.
