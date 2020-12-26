Canada records 1st cases of new virus variant

Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25



India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30 Published 8 hours ago

