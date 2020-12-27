'China to overtake US as world's biggest economy by 2028'
Sunday, 27 December 2020 () China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.
"For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power...
