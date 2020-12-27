Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'China to overtake US as world's biggest economy by 2028'

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.

"For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China to overtake US as global power as soon as 2028? | Oneindia News

China to overtake US as global power as soon as 2028? | Oneindia News 01:21

 China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, according to a think tank. China is set to reach this milestone 5 years earlier due to better recovery from the coronavirus in contrast to US, says the report. #China #America #GlobalPower

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Global Pandemic Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions to Drop 7% in 2020 [Video]

Global Pandemic Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions to Drop 7% in 2020

Global Pandemic , Causes Carbon Dioxide Emissions, to Drop 7% in 2020 . Although 2020 was a devastating year for many, COVID-19 lockdowns actually benefited the environment. . The Global Carbon..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:29Published
Man Managing World's Larges Sovereign Fund Forced Out Because Of Who He's Married To [Video]

Man Managing World's Larges Sovereign Fund Forced Out Because Of Who He's Married To

Business Insider reports Norwegian deputy central bank governor Jon Nicolaisen resigned on Friday. Nicolaisen was in charge of Norway's $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the biggest in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
China buys Indian rice for the first time in at least 3 decades: Why|Oneindia News [Video]

China buys Indian rice for the first time in at least 3 decades: Why|Oneindia News

China has started importing Indian rice for the first time in at least three decades due to tightening supplies and an offer from India of sharply discounted prices. India is the world's biggest..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

China to Leapfrog US as World's Biggest Economy by 2028: Think Tank

 China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting...
Newsmax

China to become world's biggest economy in 2028 thanks to COVID response

China to become world's biggest economy in 2028 thanks to COVID response China is set to overtake the US to become the world's biggest economy five years earlier than previously thought, thanks in part to its handling of the...
Sky News

China to leapfrog US as world's biggest economy by 2028: Report

 China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting...
IndiaTimes