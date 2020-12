You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Danish farmer protest against national mink cull due to COVID-19 mutation



Hundreds of Danish farmers and mink breeders demonstrated against a national cull of the animals yesterday (November 21). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:57 Published on November 22, 2020 India's lead in developing COVID vaccine generates hope for everyone: Bhutan PM



In a bid to strengthen ties with the neighbouring countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 virtually attended launch event of RuPay card phase-2 in Bhutan. Speaking at the launch event,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on November 20, 2020