3 people die in shooting at bowling alley in US
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Three people were killed after a person opened fire at a bowling alley in the US state of Illinois, police said, adding a suspect was currently in custody.
The incident, which also left three other people injured, took place on Saturday evening at the bowling alley located in Rockford, about 140 km away from Chicago, Xinhua...
