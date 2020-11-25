|
Bitcoin price blasts past $27K
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Bitcoin price breaks $27,000 and $500 billion market capitalization.
Could Bitcoin Hit $100K?
Crypto investor Anthony Pompliano said Bitcoin could surge to $100,000 by the end of 2021.
On Wednesday, the co-founder Morgan Creek Digital told CNBC that bitcoin's demand is rapidly exceeding..
Bitcoin Soars Above $19,000
Bitcoin surged above $19,000 on Tuesday.
The increase marks the first time in nearly three years, the cryptocurrency has come close to its 2017 record.
According to Business Insider, the price of..
