Global report: AstraZeneca chief believes Covid vaccine will work on variant strain

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains



As rollout of Covid-19 vaccines seems to inch closer, Videh Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, Delhi International Airport, briefed the media about facilities aimed at storing and transporting the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:59 Published 5 days ago Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered



Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered. A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. . The variant,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 6 days ago Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data



British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published on November 27, 2020