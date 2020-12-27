Global report: AstraZeneca chief believes Covid vaccine will work on variant strain
Sunday, 27 December 2020 (
3 hours ago) Pascal Soirot says firm has ‘winning formula’ to improve Oxford jab’s efficacy, as countries across Europe roll out vaccination programs
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Questions About the U.K.’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain: Answered
Questions About the U.K.’s
Mutated COVID-19 Strain:, Answered.
A new, potentially more contagious strand of COVID-19 has
been identified in the U.K. and is causing worldwide panic. .
The variant,..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:36 Published 6 days ago
Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data
British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:29 Published on November 27, 2020