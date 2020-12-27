Global  
 

Global report: AstraZeneca chief believes Covid vaccine will work on variant strain

Sunday, 27 December 2020
Pascal Soirot says firm has ‘winning formula’ to improve Oxford jab’s efficacy, as countries across Europe roll out vaccination programs
