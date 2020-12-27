EU nations eagerly kick off mass Covid-19 vaccinations Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

European Union nations kicked off a coordinated effort on Sunday to give COVID-19 vaccinations to the most vulnerable among the bloc's nearly 450 million people. Health care workers, the elderly and leading politicians got some of the first shots across the 27-nation bloc to reassure the public that the vaccinations are safe and represent the best chance to emerge from the pandemic. 👓 View full article

