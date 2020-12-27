Global  
 

Woman Brags on Facebook She Got COVID Vaccine Through Connections

Upworthy Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Redlands Community Hospital says it had doses left over and gave them to people who are not front-line healthcare workers.
