New Year's Eve storm to move across US with heavy snow, winds, severe thunderstorms

After highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s a strong cold front is moving through. We will have a few snow showers later toight with the cold front passing. It's going to start to get much colder with lows in the mid-teens. Behind this cold front, our temperatures take a nose dive. We will only be in...
It will be blustery and much colder today. We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day. With gusty northwest winds behind the storm, we'll have some winter-like wind chills in the single..
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible today all across the eastern US, and areas hit by last weekends winter storm are at a higher risk due to snow melt. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the..