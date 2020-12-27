Global  
 

South Africa on verge of new virus rules as it hits one million cases

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
South Africa on verge of new virus rules as it hits one million casesSouth Africa's Covid-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on Sunday and President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.The country's new variant...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: South Africa COVID cases over one million

South Africa COVID cases over one million 01:07

 South Africa's total coronavirus infections since the first case in March crossed a million on Sunday, its Health Ministry said, just days after a new faster spreading variant was confirmed to be present in the country. Francis Maguire reports.

