Officers give harrowing account of Nashville RV bombing

CTV News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Police officers on Sunday provided harrowing details of responding to a Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, at times getting choked up reliving the moments that led up to the blast and offering gratitude that they were still alive.
