Three Killed In 'Completely Random' Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting

Newsy Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Three Killed In 'Completely Random' Illinois Bowling Alley ShootingWatch VideoThree people were killed and three others injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday night at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities described the killings about 80 miles northwest of Chicago as a "completely random" attack. 

Duke Webb, a 37-year-old Army sergeant, is in custody. 

The Rockford...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting

Three dead in Rockford bowling alley shooting 00:54

 A suspect has been arrested after three people were killed and three others were injured in a nighttime shooting at an Illinois bowling alley.

