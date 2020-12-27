Global  
 

First case of U.K. coronavirus variant identified in B.C. is on Vancouver Island

CTV News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The new coronavirus variant, first identified in the U.K., has been identified in B.C., according to a statement from the the provincial health officer and the B.C. Ministry of Health.
