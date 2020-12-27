First case of U.K. coronavirus variant identified in B.C. is on Vancouver Island
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The new coronavirus variant, first identified in the U.K., has been identified in B.C., according to a statement from the the provincial health officer and the B.C. Ministry of Health.
The new coronavirus variant, first identified in the U.K., has been identified in B.C., according to a statement from the the provincial health officer and the B.C. Ministry of Health.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources