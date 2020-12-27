Global  
 

AstraZeneca: Shot will be effective against COVID-19 variant

Japan Today Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
The head of drugmaker AstraZeneca, which is developing a coronavirus vaccine widely expected to be approved by UK authorities this week, said Sunday that researchers believe the shot…
