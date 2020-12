Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill



Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 42 minutes ago

Unemployment Benefits Expire As COVID Relief Bill Remains In Limbo



Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired overnight as a result of President Donald Trump's refusal to sign the relief bill passed by Congress. Laurie Perez reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:06 Published 8 hours ago