Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's plans to sign relief bill on Christmas Eve were scrapped last minute

Upworthy Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
On Christmas Eve, staff at Mar-a-Lago made preparations for President Donald Trump to sign the Covid-19 relief package and government...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump doubles down on Covid-19 relief bill opposition

Trump doubles down on Covid-19 relief bill opposition 02:21

 President Donald Trump is doubling down on his opposition to the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package passed by Congress, despite the fact that the $600 direct payment amount was proposed by his own administration. CNN’s Sarah Westwood reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill [Video]

Sanders Blasts Trump's 'Unbelievably Cruel' Refusal To Sign Relief Bill

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had harsh words on Sunday for President Donald Trump, saying Trump was 'unbelievably cruel.' Business Insider reports Sanders was irate at Trump for not signing the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill [Video]

GOP senator: Trump will be remembered for chaos if he doesn't sign bill

As President Donald Trump holds out on signing a coronavirus relief bill, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Trump will be remembered for “chaos and misery” if he doesn’t sign the bill. CNN’s Jeremy..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:11Published
GOP lawmaker asks Trump to sign Covid-19 relief bill [Video]

GOP lawmaker asks Trump to sign Covid-19 relief bill

Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger and CNN’s Dana Bash discuss President Trump’s delay in signing the Covid-19 relief bill, despite the fact that his administration negotiated the $600 direct..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street sees subdued open on Christmas Eve, Republicans block $2K stimulus payment vote

 9:55 am: Barely a trader is stirring to start the Christmas Eve session Shortly after the open, the Dow climbed 31 points, 0.1%, to 30,161.2 in the early hours...
Proactive Investors

Wall Street to see subdued open on Christmas Eve

 Wall Street is expected to see a lukewarm open to the shortened Christmas Eve trading day, with the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq up a handful of points....
Proactive Investors