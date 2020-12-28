EU Begins Vaccine Rollout As New Virus Strain Spreads

(EurActiv) -- The European Union began a vaccine rollout Saturday (26 December), even as countries in the bloc were forced back into lockdown by a new strain of the virus, believed to be more infectious, that continues to spread from Britain.
The pandemic has claimed more than 1.7 million lives and is still running rampant in...
