Supermarkets in England to be barred from displaying unhealthy food and drinks at checkouts or using them in buy one, get one free... Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

No 10 also plans to stop multi-buy offers on foodstuffs high in sugar and fat from 2022 to tackle obesity crisis 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like