You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Will Jared Goff Play Well Enough to Win Rams a Super Bowl?



The Los Angeles Rams dominated the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night and did so without a big performance from quarterback Jared Goff. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:52 Published 2 weeks ago Terry Bradshaw: Rams should bench 'turnover machine' Jared Goff, pursue Matthew Stafford



FOX's Terry Bradshaw did not hold back in his criticism of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who he called a 'turnover machine.' He said the Rams need to bench their high-priced signal caller.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:01 Published 3 weeks ago Brandon Marshall: Goff is the only thing in the way of a Rams Super Bowl run | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall dive into the state of the Los Angeles Rams and whether or not they can make a Super Bowl run this season. Brandon feels they have the blueprint for a Super Bowl run and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:43 Published on December 1, 2020