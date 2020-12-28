Global  
 

Avalanches kill 12 in mountainous area near Iran's capital

Iranian rescue workers have ended their search for survivors following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported. The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. State TV aired footage showing emergency crews using a helicopter to search for the missing. It said rescue teams found 14 missing people during the operation.
