Avalanches kill 12 in mountainous area near Iran's capital Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Iranian rescue workers have ended their search for survivors following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital, state TV reported. The avalanches struck in four different areas on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier. State TV aired footage showing emergency crews using a helicopter to search for the missing. It said rescue teams found 14 missing people during the operation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Search for survivors ends after deadly avalanches in Iran Iranian rescue workers have ended their search for survivors following a series of avalanches that killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of the capital...

Belfast Telegraph 9 hours ago





