Covid-19 coronavirus: South Korea confirms first mutant cases

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: South Korea confirms first mutant casesSouth Korea has confirmed its first cases of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday the cases have been confirmed in a...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Latest COVID-19 Numbers In The Tri-State Area: Dec. 26, 2020

Latest COVID-19 Numbers In The Tri-State Area: Dec. 26, 2020 00:29

 The coronavirus continues to take a toll around the Tri-State Area.

South Korea

Army chief visits South Korea to enhance military ties

 Earlier in the month, Army chief General Naravane made an historic visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. It was the..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: South Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis

 South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it..
New Zealand Herald

After early success, South Korea sleepwalks into coronavirus crisis

 SEOUL — South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus: Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off..
WorldNews

South Korea, hailed as early COVID success, sees spike in cases

 There were 1,241 infections on Christmas Day, the largest daily increase.
CBS News

Coronavirus disease 2019

COVID-19 relief bill signed [Video]

COVID-19 relief bill signed

COVID-19 bill signed by President Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:35Published

Golf legend returns to hospital for COVID-19 treatment

 Greg Norman was back at the hospital Sunday "getting an infusion of Bamlanivimab antibody" after he tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

English hospitals under 'pressure' as Covid cases rise

 Rising demand is down to the "rapid spread" of the new variant of Covid-19, health bosses say.
BBC News

COVID-19 positive Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat admitted to hospital

 Rawat had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 18. He went into home isolation after he tested positive for the virus.
DNA

Year-ender 2020: Mumbai's journey from lockdown to unlock

 The COVID-19 lockdown led to the shutting down of shops, factories, malls, offices, restaurants and even halted Mumbai’s lifeline, the local trains. The...
Mid-Day

Man goes into deep coma after contracting COVID-19, recovers in week

 COVID-19, in the early months of the pandemic, was considered as a disease affecting the lungs and circulatory system. However, with time, evidence has started...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SeattlePI.comNPRThe AgeUSATODAY.com

News24.com | Aussie golf great Norman returns to hospital for Covid-19 treatment

 Australian golf legend Greg Norman returned to hospital for further treatment after testing positive for Covid-19, saying on Instagram he hoped it was his "final...
News24 Also reported by •NPRThe AgeUSATODAY.com