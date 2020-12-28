Global  
 

Trump signs off on $600 stimulus checks. But a vote on $2,000 direct payments is still happening

Upworthy Monday, 28 December 2020
President Donald Trump signs a coronavirus relief and government funding package into law, which includes $600 stimulus check payments...
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Renews Calls For $2K

Trump Renews Calls For $2K 00:33

 On Friday, Pres. Donald Trump tweeted his support for $2,000 direct payments to Americans. "Why would politicians not want to give people $2000, rather than only $600?" he wrote. It's still unclear if Trump will sign or veto the stimulus relief package. Business Insider reports the new stimulus bill...

