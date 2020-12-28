Global  
 

US facing "four historic crises at once", says Joe Biden

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday said that his country is facing "four historic crises at once", adding that his team is work working hard to tackle the time-bound challenges.

"From COVID-19 and the economy to climate change and racial justice -- our nation is facing four historic crises at once. And come January, there...
News video: America is facing 4 CRISES at once, says Joe Biden | Oneindia News

America is facing 4 CRISES at once, says Joe Biden | Oneindia News 01:17

 US President elect Joe Biden on Sunday said that America faces 4 crises at once as he is on the threshold of taking leadership. He assured Americans that his team is ready to tackle these time-bound challenges. #JoeBiden #UScrises #TeamBiden

