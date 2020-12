Colorado National Guard member in Elbert County first to have confirmed COVID-19 variant



A day after Colorado officials identified the first known case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 in the United States, local public health officials are continuing to work to identify anybody else who may.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 06:06 Published 19 minutes ago

New Strain Of COVID Arrives In US



Colorado officials have confirmed the first US case of a new coronavirus variant. This comes roughly two weeks after the UK announced a new coronavirus strain was found. The new strain is likely.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago