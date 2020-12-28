Global  
 

Sydney told to watch its famous New Year's Eve fireworks from home

CBC.ca Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Sydney, one of the world's first major cities to welcome each New Year with a public countdown featuring a fireworks display over its well-known Opera House, has banned large gatherings that night amid an outbreak of the coronavirus.
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
News video: New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

New Year's Eve Celebration on Main Street cancelled

 The Tupelo Main Street Association will not be hosting it's New Year's Eve community event.

