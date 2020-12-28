Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Impossible situation': British skiers flee Swiss quarantine, destination unknown

CTV News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Hundreds of Britons have fled quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, with the country's health minister attributing the exodus to an "impossible situation" where authorities moved at short-notice to contain a new variant of the coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like