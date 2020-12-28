'Impossible situation': British skiers flee Swiss quarantine, destination unknown Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Hundreds of Britons have fled quarantine in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, with the country's health minister attributing the exodus to an "impossible situation" where authorities moved at short-notice to contain a new variant of the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

