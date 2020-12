You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi to visit Serum Institute of India to review COVID vaccine production



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to review COVID vaccine production. Divisional Commissioner of Pune, Saurabh Rao said, "Prime Minister Narendra.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:38 Published on November 26, 2020 'We're partnering for bulk production of Covid-19 vaccine': Indian Envoy to US



Indian ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu spoke on the priority of Indo-US ties. Sandhu said that President-elect Joe Biden was immediately focusing on the Covid-19 issue. He added that India will.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:56 Published on November 18, 2020 India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published on November 18, 2020