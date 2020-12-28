Pres. Trump To Rally In Georgia Ahead Of Senate Runoffs

Pres. Trump To Rally In Georgia Ahead Of Senate Runoffs

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoWith just a little more than a week left until the Georgia runoff election, President Trump said he's going to hold a rally to garner more support for the Republican candidates. 

The president tweeted that he will be in Georgia next Monday, a day before the runoff. 

The Republican National Committee said it is...

Full Article