Pres. Trump To Rally In Georgia Ahead Of Senate Runoffs

Watch VideoWith just a little more than a week left until the Georgia runoff election, President Trump said he's going to hold a rally to garner more support for the Republican candidates.
The president tweeted that he will be in Georgia next Monday, a day before the runoff.
The Republican National Committee said it is...
Watch VideoWith just a little more than a week left until the Georgia runoff election, President Trump said he's going to hold a rally to garner more support for the Republican candidates.