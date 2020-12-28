Global  
 

Canada surpasses 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19

CTV News Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Canada has surpassed 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19. The grim milestone was reached with the reporting of 37 new deaths in Quebec.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Argentina receives 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Argentina receives 300,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine 02:22

 A shot in the arm for Argentina's coronavirus defences - 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine arrive in the country.

