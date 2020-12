You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses



Trump Admin Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Buy Millions More Pfizer Vaccine Doses. According to 'The New York Times,' and multiple other news outlets. the White House declined the option over the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 3 weeks ago Trump Orders Mar-A-Lago Reno For Possible Post-White House Landing Spot



President Donald Trump and his family appear to be making preparations to vacate the White House, despite his insistence he secretly won the election. Business Insider reports Trump has asked for.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 weeks ago Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping



Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuterss Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where the Trump campaign held a post-election press conference in November, made $1.3 million in merchandise sales,.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources ‘Rupert Has Had Enough’: NY Post’s Stunning Front Page Condemnation of Trump Sends Shockwaves The New York Post's shocking front page plea to President Donald Trump to "Stop the Insanity" is opening eyes throughout the industry on Monday morning.

Mediaite 3 hours ago