Covid 19 coronavirus: Bus routes through downtown Sydney on alert
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
NSW Health has issued alerts for locations and public transport routes at the heart of Sydney.Among the affected venues are the David Jones store on Castlereagh St, the Uniqlo in MidCity and Kinokuniya bookstore on George St....
NSW Health has issued alerts for locations and public transport routes at the heart of Sydney.Among the affected venues are the David Jones store on Castlereagh St, the Uniqlo in MidCity and Kinokuniya bookstore on George St....
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sydney Capital of New South Wales and most populous city in Australia
Sydney announces New Year's Eve restrictions
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31Published
Sydney virus cases justify WA border rulesThe Western Australian government says its hard border closure with NSW is justified as more COVID-19 cases emerge in Sydney.
SBS
NSW records 18 coronavirus cases as new cluster emerges in Sydney's inner westNSW has reported 18 cases of community transmission of coronavirus, and a second cluster of the deadly disease in Sydney's Inner West.
SBS
Covid 19 coronavirus: 'Shut it down' - calls mount for Sydney lockdown as outbreak spreadsPressure is mounting for NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to send all of Sydney into lockdown after the state recorded 18 new coronavirus cases over the past 24..
New Zealand Herald
NSW records 18 coronavirus cases as new family cluster emerges in CroydonNSW has reported 18 cases of community transmission of coronavirus, and a second cluster of the deadly disease in Sydney's Inner West.
SBS
Ministry of Health (New South Wales)
Uniqlo Japanese casual wear designer, manufacturer and retailer
Books Kinokuniya Japanese bookstore chain
Castlereagh Street
David Jones Limited
Related news from verified sources