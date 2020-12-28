Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Bus routes through downtown Sydney on alert

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Bus routes through downtown Sydney on alertNSW Health has issued alerts for locations and public transport routes at the heart of Sydney.Among the affected venues are the David Jones store on Castlereagh St, the Uniqlo in MidCity and Kinokuniya bookstore on George St....
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise

Asia Pacific on virus alert as cases rise 01:52

 [NFA] Seoul and Tokyo are on alert after record virus cases ahead of New Year holidays. While in Sydney, shoppers were urged to shop online to avoid Boxing Day sales crowds. Emer McCarthy reports.

