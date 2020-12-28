Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald Trump

New Zealand Herald Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
'Stop the insanity': New York Post slaps down Donald TrumpOne of Donald Trump's favourite newspapers, The New York Post, has implored him to "stop the insanity" and move on from his election defeat in a blunt editorial.The Post is one of the four major papers in New York, where the President...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Call For President To Sign Latest Coronavirus Stimulus

New Yorkers Call For President To Sign Latest Coronavirus Stimulus 02:40

 President Donald Trump has yet to sign off on the COVID relief bill, creating a ripple effect that could shut down the government and leave millions without money. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump ends delay, signs COVID-19 economic relief package

 President Trump signed a bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Sunday, ending a days-long standoff with Congress. The bill also includes $1.4..
CBS News

Trump finally signs COVID relief bill and funding measure to avert government shutdown

 President Trump has finally signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill and funding measure to avert a government shutdown. This comes after days of urging..
CBS News

Year of tumult in politics: 2020 changed the U.S., creating 'a big fork in the road' with challenges for Biden, Trump

 Remember impeachment? Neither does anybody else after a year of upheaval that changed and challenged America's democracy.
USATODAY.com

12/28: CBSN AM

 President Trump signs covid-19 economic relief package; Managing the side effects of Cancer treatment from home.
CBS News

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

AP Top Stories December 28 A

 Here's the latest for Monday December 28th: Trump signs COVID relief bill; Authorities ID Nashville bomber; Illinois bowling alley shooting suspect charged; NY..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: New York officials investigate vaccine fraud; TSA reports 1.1M travelers on day after Christmas; 333K US deaths

 President Donald Trump signs $900B relief bill that he labeled as "disgrace." Stay-home orders likely to be extended in California. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

How Weekend News stayed afloat during the pandemic

 The COVID-19 pandemic forced the CBS News staff out of the CBS Broadcast Center in New York in March. CBS stations and our affiliates stepped up to make sure you..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Stelter: Notable that Fox News hasn't promoted this [Video]

Stelter: Notable that Fox News hasn't promoted this

CNN’s Brian Stelter explains the significance of a New York Post article calling on Trump to accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:55Published
New York Eviction Moratorium Expected To Be Extended [Video]

New York Eviction Moratorium Expected To Be Extended

More relief is expected for renters and property owners in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. Forecast

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock is calling for a warmer day Monday and a slim chance of wet weather.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Myanmar: An Era Of Change Or A Change Of Era – OpEd

Myanmar: An Era Of Change Or A Change Of Era – OpEd As the New Year  rings in, one is quite perplex of whether, we are surviving in an era of change or in a change of era, as we leave behind the painful year of...
Eurasia Review

"No corona, no corona": Minister Ramdas Athawale's new slogan for new virus strain

 Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose "go corona, go" chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, ''No Corona'', saying it was in...
Mid-Day

New Year parties not allowed on rooftops, boats, beaches and pubs: Mumbai Police

 The *Mumbai Police* has made massive arrangements to ensure that all *COVID-19* safety protocols are fully adhered to during the New Year celebrations in the...
Mid-Day