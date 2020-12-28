From setting up remote play to automatic sign-on with your favorite controller, here’s how to get the most out of your shiny new toy.Full Article
Xbox Series X/S Tips: 15 Settings and Hidden Features to Try
Upworthy 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Fortnite can now run at 120 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
The Verge
Image: Epic Games
Fortnite will now be able to run at 120 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. The game..
Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Gamers
Accesswire
-
PRESS RELEASE: NACON UNVEILS ITS RANGE OF DESIGNED FOR XBOX ACCESSORIES
GlobeNewswire
-
watchOS 7: 14 Tips and Tricks for Apple Watch
MacRumours.com
You might like
More coverage
How Forza Uses Neural Networks To Evolve Its Racing AI
Ars Technica
Today on War Stories, Ars Technica is joined by Dan Greenawalt, Creative Director of the Forza franchise, who takes us through the..