Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Possible Human Remains Found At Nashville Explosion Site

Newsy Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoPotential human remains have been found at the site of a Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville's Police Chief said Friday evening that tissue was discovered near the site of the massive blast that caused major damage to the downtown business district. Police say the bombing was intentional....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site

Possible human 'tissue' at Nashville blast site 01:27

 A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people. Gavino Garay reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day [Video]

Feds Still Looking For Motive In Nashville Bombing On Christmas Day

Mola Lenghi reports federal authorities have identified the bomber as 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner and say his remains were found at the scene of the R-V blast.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:05Published
Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber [Video]

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:18Published
'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing [Video]

'Person Of Interest' Identified In Nashville RV Bombing

When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed. Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Church video shows massive Nashville explosion; possible human tissue found

 A church’s surveillance camera captured the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, which injured at least three people. Police, who are calling...
Christian Post Also reported by •NewsyJerusalem PostMediaiteNews24SBSNPRIndian ExpressBBC NewsUpworthy

Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say

 Federal investigators are combing for clues in Nashville’s downtown area after an RV exploded there early Christmas Day. The blast, which police believe was...
CBS News Also reported by •NewsyNews24Business InsiderNPRUpworthyIndian Express

12/26: CBS This Morning Saturday

 Possible human remains found near Nashville blast site, police say; The Dish: Cajun specialties from Chef Melissa Martin
CBS News