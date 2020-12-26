Possible Human Remains Found At Nashville Explosion Site
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () Watch VideoPotential human remains have been found at the site of a Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nashville's Police Chief said Friday evening that tissue was discovered near the site of the massive blast that caused major damage to the downtown business district. Police say the bombing was intentional....
A parked motor home exploded in downtown Nashville at dawn on Friday morning minutes after a recorded announcement emanating from the vehicle warned of a bomb, in what police said was an "intentional act" that injured at least three people. Gavino Garay reports.
When a parked RV exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day, three people were injured a much of a downtown street was destroyed.
Now, Business Insider reports law enforcement has identified Anthony Quinn..