You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dad planning legal action after 15-year-old son is sacked from paperboy job because he was forced to self-isolate



A dad says he is planning to take legal action against a newsagent after his 15-year-old son was sacked from his job as a paperboy - for taking time off to self-isolate. Keenan Latimer has.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published 1 day ago Covid: India's largest slum, Dharavi, records zero new cases on Dec 25



India's largest slum, Dharavi, recorded zero new cases on December 25, 2020. The slum, located in Maharashtra's Mumbai, is home to over 8.5 lakh people spread over just 2.4 square kilometres. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:30 Published 4 days ago ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain



Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the Office for NationalStatistics (ONS). Concerns over the mutant strain,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 6 days ago