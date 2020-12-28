Trump calls on Senate to overturn election results — Georgia election admins battle fatigueFull Article
Georgia Senate candidates raise a record-smashing amount of money
Stimulus payments are on the way, fight to increase remains ongoing
Any moment now those long-awaited stimulus payments could hit your bank account, or one might already be there. The U.S. Department..
Catoosa Republicans denounce misleading flyers
‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats
‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event
in Support of Georgia Democrats.
The Georgia Democratic Party has..