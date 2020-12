You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Skip Bayless: Rockets & Wizards 'traded problems' with Russell Westbrook - John Wall deal | UNDISPUTED



Russell Westbrook is out in Houston. The Houston Rockets traded the MVP to the Washington Wizards, and they will get former All-Star John Wall and a future first-round pick in the deal. Wall last.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:56 Published on December 3, 2020

Related news from verified sources Dwayne Haskins released: Washington cuts ties with former first-round pick, Ron Rivera issues statement The show's over for Haskins in Washington

CBS Sports 2 hours ago