Nashville Bomber Anthony Warner May Have Been Inspired By 5G Conspiracy Theories

eBaums World Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Nashville Bomber Anthony Warner May Have Been Inspired By 5G Conspiracy TheoriesIt seems we have the last piece to our 2020 bingo board. If you had 5G conspiracy theorist detonates a bomb in Nashville on Christmas morning, go ahead and mark the square red.
News video: Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber

Former FBI deputy director on how police confirm suspect as bomber 02:18

 Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to authorities identifying 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the Nashville bomber after matching his DNA to remains found at the scene of the explosion.

