Health Canada recalls Hampton Bay Mara 54-inch ceiling fans due to injury hazard Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Health Canada has recalled more than 5,000 Hampton Bay Mara 54-inch ceiling fans after the company received 47 reports of the fan's blades detaching during use. 👓 View full article

