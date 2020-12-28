Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump's Post-Election Actions Could Lose Republicans the Senate, Says GOP Pollster

Upworthy Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
"It feels like this president is trying to do as much damage as he can," Frank Luntz said Sunday on Fox News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future [Video]

GOP Rep. Kinzinger worries about his party's future

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN’s Dana Bash to discuss if Republicans will break with President Trump over the stalled coronavirus relief and his defense funding bill veto.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 08:26Published
Columnist: Trump seems happy to torpedo GOP chances in Georgia [Video]

Columnist: Trump seems happy to torpedo GOP chances in Georgia

CNN’s Dana Bash and RealClearPolitics associate editor and columnist A.B. Stoddard discuss how President Donald Trump’s threat to veto a bipartisan stimulus deal puts the Republican US Senate..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:29Published
The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers [Video]

The GOP Is Fuming At Trump's 'Tantrum' Disguised As Concern For Workers

When President Donald Trump vetoed the $900 billion stimulus bill Tuesday night, he claimed sending $600 checks to working Americans wasn't enough. But according to Business Insider, some Republicans..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Rips McConnell, Senate GOP for Showing 'No Fight'

 President Donald Trump has kept the pressure on Senate Republicans amid his campaign election challenges and a push for $2,000 stimulus checks that would be a...
Newsmax

GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans on Thursday as his...
Denver Post

WH Email to House GOP Critical of McConnell

 A White House aide sent an email to House Republicans on Monday critical of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The email claimed it was being sent at the...
Newsmax