You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks



Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 6 days ago Watch: Prakash Javadekar says India on track to achieve Paris deal targets



Union environment minister said India is not historically responsible for climate change. Prakash Javadekar added that it's taking steps to reduce emissions as a responsible country. The union minister.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources EU, China push to seal investment deal by end of year Brussels (AFP) Dec 18, 2020 The European Union and China said Friday they were closing in on an investment agreement after seven years of painstaking...

Energy Daily 1 week ago