Australia insists WHO inquiry into Covid origin must be robust, despite China tensions

Upworthy Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Australia, whose early call for inquiry sparked furious Chinese response, says it expects ‘robust, independent and comprehensive’ report
Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets [Video]

Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets

Relations between Australia and its biggest trade partner China have been deteriorating for months - with bans and tariffs threatening billions of dollars worth of exports.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published