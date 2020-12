You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Footage shows Black man fatally shot by Columbus police



[NFA] WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Police in Columbus, Ohio, said they relieved an officer of duty after he fatally shot an unarmed Black man on Tuesday. The city's second law enforcement shooting death.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 4 days ago Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man



A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man. The mayor of Columbus called for the officer’s “immediate termination.” Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:52 Published 5 days ago Body cam video leaves questions unanswered in Columbus police shooting of Andre Hill



Andre Hill was approaching a Columbus police officer with his phone in hand when he was fatally shot. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Footage Released In Ohio Police Killing Of Andre Hill Watch VideoPolice in Ohio released body-cam footage of a Columbus officer fatally shooting a 47-year old Black man. Now, I want to warn you, the video you are...

Newsy 4 days ago