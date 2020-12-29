Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Crowned As T20 Player Of Decade

Video Credit: ANI - Published 10 hours ago Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award 01:16 International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award....