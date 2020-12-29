Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Crowned As T20 Player Of Decade
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 (
32 minutes ago) Afghanistan's iconic young sensation Rashid Khan was named Men’s T20I Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.
Emerging from the rocky grounds of eastern Afghanistan’s Shinwar district, sensational leg-spinner Khan has become the poster boy of this popular format of the sports within years ...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
10 hours ago
International Cricket Council (ICC) on December announced awards of the decade. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He scored most runs (20,396), hundreds (66) and fifties (94) in the period. 'Captain Cool' bagged the Spirit of Cricket Award....
Kohli is Male Cricketer of Decade, Dhoni bags Spirit of Cricket Award 01:16
