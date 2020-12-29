Global  
 

Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Crowned As T20 Player Of Decade

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 29 December 2020
Afghan Cricketer Rashid Khan Crowned As T20 Player Of DecadeAfghanistan's iconic young sensation Rashid Khan was named Men’s T20I Player of the Decade by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

Emerging from the rocky grounds of eastern Afghanistan’s Shinwar district, sensational leg-spinner Khan has become the poster boy of this popular format of the sports within years...
