In blow to Trump, House votes to override veto of defence bill
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The US House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Monday by rejecting his veto of a defence bill, setting the stage for the Senate to deliver the first veto override of his presidency. The Democratic-controlled House voted 322 to 87 to override Trump's veto of the $740.5 billion bill
Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses President Trump’s veto of the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency.