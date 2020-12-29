Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In blow to Trump, House votes to override veto of defence bill

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
The US House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Monday by rejecting his veto of a defence bill, setting the stage for the Senate to deliver the first veto override of his presidency. The Democratic-controlled House voted 322 to 87 to override Trump's veto of the $740.5 billion bill
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's veto: Nonsensical

GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's veto: Nonsensical 01:49

 Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger discusses President Trump’s veto of the sweeping defense bill that both chambers of Congress passed by veto-proof majorities, setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate [Video]

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

House Passes Bill To Increase COVID-19 Stimulus Checks To $2,000; Bill Faces Uncertainty In Senate

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:26Published
House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments [Video]

House Likely To Vote Down Increase In COVID Relief Payments

Bofta Yimam reports on the House of Representatives considering President Trump's call to increase COVID relief checks (12-28-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:37Published
Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill [Video]

Why Trump caved and signed stimulus bill

CNN’s Phil Mattingly reports on why President Trump changed his mind and signed a Covid-19 relief bill after saying he wouldn’t sign the bill without changes just days earlier.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

House votes to override Trump's veto of defence bill

 House members voted 322-87 to override the veto, well above the two-thirds needed to override
Hindu

House Rejects Trump Veto of Defense Bill; Vote Sets Stage for 1st Override of Presidency

 The House of Representatives dealt a blow to President Donald Trump on Monday by rejecting his veto of a defense bill, setting the stage for the Senate to...
Newsmax