Cousin Sal is on the Rams -3 against the Cardinals | FOX BET LIVE Ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Week 13 matchup, Cousin Sal explains why he's on the Rams against the Cardinals this Sunday.

Terry Bradshaw: Rams should bench 'turnover machine' Jared Goff, pursue Matthew Stafford FOX's Terry Bradshaw did not hold back in his criticism of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who he called a 'turnover machine.' He said the Rams need to bench their high-priced signal caller..

Will Jared Goff Play Well Enough to Win Rams a Super Bowl? The Los Angeles Rams dominated the New England Patriots 24-3 on Thursday night and did so without a big performance from quarterback Jared Goff.

Sources: Rams' Goff has surgery, unlikely for Sun. Rams quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken right thumb Monday in Los Angeles and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Cardinals, sources told...

If Jared Goff's thumb injury requires surgery, his season could be in jeopardy | DR. MATT Dr. Matt Provencher breaks down the possibilities following Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff injuring his thumb on Sunday. He may be able to play through...

